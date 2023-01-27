As a result of the war in Ukraine, the Cypriot Naval Register lost 3.7 million GRT

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war the fleet under the flag of Cyprus lost vessels for a total of 3.7 million gross tonnage, of which two million GRT due to sanctions imposed by Western nations against Moscow. He made it known the Deputy Minister for Shipping of Cyprus, Vassilios Demetriades, Taking stock of the state of the national flag. Demetriades specified that, however, in the meantime the entries in the Cypriot Ship Register for a total of two million tons of gross tonnage, as proof - has underlined - the resilience of the Registry, whose fleet It currently has a consistency of 23.8 million tons of GRT.
Among the entries in the Cypriot Naval Register, the Minister has underlined that of the cruise ship Spectrum of the Sea announced these days by the American group Royal Caribbean Cruises announcing the decision to open its own office in Cyprus by the first half of this year: 'in recent years years - explained Ruth Marshall, vice president International General Counsel & Managing Director of the American group - We have maintained an incredibly close relationship with the Cypriot authorities and we are excited to continue the our growth by opening an office in Limassol. Cyprus continues to be one of the world's leading Naval Registers and is a well Consolidated center of shipping and ship management. The The Government of Cyprus has provided us with immeasurable assistance and We are excited to expand our business into the Mediterranean from Cyprus'.