Investing in the Blue Economy to create jobs, increase income levels and reduce emissions

Policy should direct public investment and private towards the Blue Economy and related activities, given whereas this sector creates jobs, increases the levels of per capita income and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. It highlights it A study on the impact of the blue economy carried out by Iberian researchers Rosa María Martínez-Vázquez, Juan Milán-García, Jose Ramos Pires Manso and Jaime De Pablo Valenciano of the Universities of Almeria and Beira Interior published in the scientific journal "Frontiers in Marine Science" by the Swiss group Frontiers.
In particular, the scholars explain that ocean energy, port activities, shipbuilding and repair, maritime transport, coastal tourism, biological resources, Fisheries, marine protected areas and greenhouse gas reduction are good factors to stimulate economic growth. Among them, the most Maritime transport, biological resources and ocean energy production.
More specifically, the researchers believe that, for promoting economic and social progress and growth in per capita income, investment should be focus on activities such as machining and distribution of fish products, maritime transport of passengers, goods and services or the production of renewable energy from wind or tidal energy.