Tender of the Indian government for the construction of a large container port of transhipment in the Indian Ocean

The Government of India has launched a tender procedure for the construction of the Galathea Bay Transhipment Port, a large port transhipment container located in the Indian Ocean, on the island of Greater Nicobar, strategically located on the route connecting Asia to the Middle East, Africa, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. The project involves an investment of 410 billion rupees (five billions of dollars) from both the state and the concessionaire, which will manage the new port of call under a public-private partnership agreement, for Build a container terminal with traffic capacity annual of 16 million teu,
The first phase of the project, which is expected to involve a investment of 180 billion rupees and will have a capacity of annual traffic of over four million teu, is relative the construction of seven quays for a total of 2.3 kilometers of approaches, the construction of 125 hectares of port areas and the construction of two docks for liquid bulk traffic. According to forecasts, the first phase will be activated in 2028.
The port will be located in deep water -20 meters and the The concessionaire will manage it under a contract of the duration between 30 and 50 years.
Meanwhile, the Indian press has announced that the group terminalista DP World of Dubai would have submitted an offer of the worth 42.4 billion rupees ($521 million), the better in economic terms, for the realization of a container Terminal of the capacity of 2,19 million teu in the area of Tuna-Tekra, in the port of Deendayal (formerly Kandla). The offer of the Middle Eastern company would outclass the value of that advanced by India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), the only one to have submitted another offer. The terminal will be implemented under a Build Operate & Transfer (BOT) and will be managed through a contract of 30-year concession. The terminal will have a depth of the seabed of -14 meters that can be Brought to -18 meters with the execution of dredging.