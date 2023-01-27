testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
Satisfaction of Confitarma for the ok of the EU parliamentary committee to the provisions on naval credit
For many years - underlines the Confederation - we have been fighting for ship's regulatory purposes to be gradually assimilated to infrastructure credit
Roma
January 27, 2023
Tuesday the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs European Parliament approved the package of measures so-called "Basel III" for the banking sector, via free with respect to which Confitarma has expressed satisfaction in how much - it has emphasized - the requests have been received formulated by the Italian Confederation of Shipowners who shared and supported its position also through the association European shipowner ECSA.

"In particular - the Confederation recalled Italian shipowner - it is many years that Confitarma beats for credit for banking regulatory purposes is gradually assimilated to the infrastructural one, further recognizing the mitigating effect of the underlying Guarantee represented by the naval mortgage. In this sense - has Confitarma noted - the introduction of the new Article 122a of Basel III, which allows banks, if you comply with certain conditions (including first mortgage security), to classify Ship financing in the specific class called Object finance (High Quality Exposures). In that case, the banks would suffer a lower capital absorption from the current 100% to 80% with relative benefit to shipowners, who could enjoy a Greater availability of credit, and at better conditions. In practice, if to date, for every 100 euros of loans, the bank commits eight euros of equity capital (8%), with the new rules, the The same bank will employ 6.4 (80% of 8%). They are therefore The positive effects for companies are evident».

With a view to the discussion of the proposal for a regulation to representatives of Parliament, the Council and the EU Commission, Confitarma expressed the wish of the Confirmation of the text approved by the European Parliament, new rule - has highlighted the Confederation - which "must be welcomed in a sense positive also in relation to the financial needs of shipowners related to the energy transition and the development of new propulsion technologies».
