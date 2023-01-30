Today the fire extinguishing operations on the La Superba ferry were concluded

Two weeks after the first flames flared up in the garages of the ro-pax ship La Superba
, today the Fire Brigade have announced the conclusion of the extinguishing operations of the Latest outbreaks of fire on the company's ferry GNV in the port of Palermo (
of 16 January
2023). The Corps has announced that it has ended also the securing of the premises involved and the operations of pumping of water that poured during the phases extinguishing, also due to damage to the flanges the ship's hydrant system, inside the bow locker and affected the buoyancy stability of the ship.
Meanwhile, investigative activities on the event continue delegated to the Command of the Palermo Fire Brigade by the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Palermo. The Superb, which is in Capable of carrying 2,920 passengers and 984 vehicles, it was employed between Palermo and Naples.