testata inforMARE
30 January 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
15:11 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
ACCIDENTS
Today the fire extinguishing operations on the La Superba ferry were concluded
They lasted two weeks
Palermo
January 30, 2023
Two weeks after the first flames flared up in the garages of the ro-pax ship La Superba, today the Fire Brigade have announced the conclusion of the extinguishing operations of the Latest outbreaks of fire on the company's ferry GNV in the port of Palermo ( of 16 January 2023). The Corps has announced that it has ended also the securing of the premises involved and the operations of pumping of water that poured during the phases extinguishing, also due to damage to the flanges the ship's hydrant system, inside the bow locker and affected the buoyancy stability of the ship.

Meanwhile, investigative activities on the event continue delegated to the Command of the Palermo Fire Brigade by the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Palermo. The Superb, which is in Capable of carrying 2,920 passengers and 984 vehicles, it was employed between Palermo and Naples.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Historians brands Hamburg Süd and Sealand will disappear
Copenhagen
Will be replaced by the Maersk brand
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
Federlogistics denounces that the process of digitization of ports is by blossoming
Rome
The Federation emphasizes that a single euro of the resources made available by the PNRR has not been spent and a large profile drawing is missing
Negative balance for -25.6 billion in Italian foreign trade with extra EU countries in 2022
ECONOMY
Negative balance for -25.6 billion in Italian foreign trade with extra EU countries in 2022
Rome
It weighs an energy deficit of -112.01 billion euros.
The Superba ferry fire has been extinguished by the fire extinguisher.
ACCIDENTS
Concluded today the extinguishing operations of the fire on the ferry The Superba
Palermo
They lasted two weeks
LOGISTICA
The French logistics group STEF closed 2022 with a record annual turnover
Paris
In Italy, the company said the activity was particularly affected by a decline in food consumption.
PORTI
Indian government tender for the realization of a large container port of transhipment in the Indian Ocean
New Delhi
Indian government tender for the realization of a large container port of transhipment in the Indian Ocean
It will have a capacity of 16 million teu. Expected an investment of five billion dollars
MARITIME TRANSPORT
As a result of the war in Ukraine the Cypriot Naval Register has lost 3.7 million tsl
PORTI
In 2022 the port of Marseille Fos handled 77 million tons of cargo (+ 3%)
Marseille
Record of containers. Overall passenger traffic has returned to pre-pandemic levels
PORTI
New York Port has established a new historic record of annual container traffic
New York
Downturn in activity in the fourth quarter of 2022
LOGISTICA
The proposals of Conftransport for the transport and logistics sector
Rome
Salvini : I asked the European Transport Commissioner for the start of the infringement procedure against Austria.
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Artificial intelligence and autonomous navigation
Tokyo
They are the fields of activity in which the Japanese NYK and Ghelia will cooperate
PORTI
The Romanian port of Constance has handled a record annual traffic
Constancy
The Romanian port of Constance has handled a record annual traffic
The containers were equal to 772,046 teu (+ 22.2%)
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Confitweapon's satisfaction with the EU parliamentary committee's approval of the provisions on naval credit
Rome
For many years, it has been for many years to strive to ensure that, for bank regulatory purposes, the naval credit is gradually assimilated to infrastructure.
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Investing in the Blue Economy to create jobs, raise income levels, and reduce emissions
Losanne
This suggests a scientific study published in "Frontiers in Marine Science"
FORMATION
Inaugurated in Arenzano the new School of High Training for Doctors of Bordo
Arenzano
Messina (Assshipowners) : It is a concrete response to the real and compelling need to ensure the health and safety of those navigating
PORTI
Last year, freight traffic in South Korean ports decreased by -2.3%
Seoul
The containers were equal to 28.8 million teu (-4.1%)
LOGISTICA
Initiative to activate Livorno an ITS path dedicated to logistics and transport
Livorno
INDUSTRY
To Noghere a new productive cluster integrated at the port of Trieste
Trieste
The Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea has purchased an area of 350,000 square meters
MEETINGS
Monday in Rapallo will be held in the first edition of "Shipping, Transport & Intermodal Forum"
Genoa
The current situation and prospects of the maritime and logistics sector will be analyzed.
PORTI
In Livorno a three days of Assoports to deepen the aspects of urban transformation in the port city
Livorno
Two of the association's technical groups will meet : the one specialized on the theme of port-city relations and that of urban planners.
Corsica Sardinia Ferries participates in Neoline's project to realize a ro-ro sailing ship
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Corsica Sardinia Ferries participates in Neoline's project to realize a ro-ro sailing ship
Go Ligure
Will be employed on a transatlantic route
MEETINGS
On Thursday in Milan a conference of Fedespedi on "The logistics digitalization and the PNRR"
Milan
Since 2020 the Federation has made its contribution to the construction of the Plan
INDUSTRY
RINA bought American Patrick Engineering
Genoa
It is an active engineering consulting firm primarily in the fields of infrastructure, transport and renewable energy
PORTI
Last year the traffic in goods in the port of Ancona decreased by -2.3%
Ancona
Resumption of passengers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
PORTI
In Livorno a three days of Assoports to deepen the aspects of urban transformation in the port city
Livorno
You will meet two technical groups ...
MEETINGS
On Thursday in Milan a conference of Fedespedi on "The logistics digitalization and the PNRR"
Milan
Since 2020 the Federation has made its contribution to the construction of the Plan
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
3rd oil tanker body found, 5 workers still missing
(Bangkok Post)
TAS Offshore in talks to build 27 tugboats
(The Star Online)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile