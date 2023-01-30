Port of Gioia Tauro, first shipment by train of cars from China

From the port of Gioia Tauro a first loaded train departed of electric cars from China and intended for market in central and northern Italy. By notifying the shipment, consisting of a load of 208 vehicles bound for Cassino and then be transferred by car to the headquarters of DR Automobiles in Macchia d'Isernia, the Port System Authority of the Seas Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian specified that, contrary to the usually, it is a shipment of cars coming from from the Far East compared to a traffic of vehicles that
usually arrives at the Automar terminal in the port of Gioia Tauro from the Italian production sites of the Stellantis group. 'It's - it has highlighted the president of the AdSP, Andrea Agostinelli - a Very positive news as the trains heading north with A payload is a very important event because contribute to the good performance of port intermodality of Gioia Tauro. After all, until now we have been accustomed to loads that came from Melfi, Cassino, from the factories of Stellantis and then transported overseas. While, with this new start, the terminalista Automar Spa inaugurated the First of a long series of trains that will take the machines to north towards the rest of Italy».
The harbour authority has recalled that the terminalista, after having built and inaugurated at the end of the year its own railway auction inside the car yard and closed 2022 with over the +243% growth in traffic, is working to start two tracks weekly railways, scheduled on Mondays and Friday, which will move orders for 40 thousand cars.