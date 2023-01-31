Hapag-Lloyd closed 2022 with record financial results

Although it ended with a sharp downsizing of performance in the last quarter, which however recorded the most High results never achieved in this period, 2022 for the German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is It was a record year thanks to a freight value that is rose in the third quarter of last year to the historical peak of 3,106 dollars/teu, double the value of the previous recent historical average. Announcing preliminary results today of the 2022 financial year, the company has highlighted that if the Growth in financial results can be attributed mainly to the increase in maritime transport tariffs, in the At the same time, disruptions in global supply chains and inflation have led to a significant increase in costs, expenses that - counted in euros - relative to the first nine months of last year year have marked a rise of +36.5% on the same period of the 2021.
For the whole of 2022, the revenues of the German group amounted to $36.4 billion (€34.5 billion) versus $26.4 billion billion dollars (22.3 billion euros) in the previous year. The Strong progression was generated precisely by the increase in freight value, with an average annual transport tariff that in the 2022 has turned out pairs to 2.863 dollars / teu, with an increment +42.9% compared to 2.003 dollars/teu in 2021. This is to faced with a decrease in the volumes of loads transported by the fleet that in 2022 amounted to 11.8 million containers from 20' (teu) compared to almost 11,9 million teu in the previous year.
Hapag-Lloyd closed the year 2022 with a gross operating margin of approximately $20.5 billion (€19.4 billion) compared to $12.8 billion (€10.8 billion) in the year previous and with an EBIT of $18.5 billion ($17.5 billion) of euros) compared to 11.1 billion dollars (9.4 billion euros) in 2021.
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, performance showed A decrease compared to the immediately preceding trend: revenues stood at $8.0 billion (€7.8 billion) compared to $8.4 billion (€7.3 billion) in period October-December 2021; EBITDA and EBIT were equal to $3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) respectively euro) and 3.3 billion dollars (3.3 billion euros) against 4.7 billion dollars (4.0 billion euros) and 4.2 billion dollars (€3.6 billion) in the last quarter of 2021.
In the fourth quarter of last year, the container ships of the company transported loads totalling 2.9 million of teu, volume similar to that totaled in the corresponding period of 2021. The average freight value relative to the last trimester of the 2022 has been of 2.625 dollars/teu (+1.9%).