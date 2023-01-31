In 2023, over 400,000 cruise passengers are expected in Sardinian ports compared to 221,000 last year
To date, 191 calls are scheduled at the ports of Cagliari, Olbia, Porto Torres, Golfo Aranci, Oristano and Arbatax
Cagliari
January 31, 2023
To date, 191 cruise ship ports are expected in ports of Sardinia during 2023 compared to 180 cruise ships expected a year ago for the whole of 2022 and at 184 touches actually occurred last year. The Authority of Harbour system of the Sea of Sardinia has specified that the 191 ports of call of this year will bring to the ports of the island at least 400 thousand cruise passengers compared to 221 thousand in 2022.
In particular, this year there are 117 (seven less than last year year) the landings on the calendar in Cagliari, for a seasonality which runs from 22 February to 24 December. Confirmed again this year in the port of the capital the presence of the Costa Cruises group, with the Costa Toscana ship and two of the Aida, Blu and Cosma. The number of landings of small ships of the extra luxury segment, such as the units of the companies Ponant and Silversea, with stops at the quay for two consecutive days (overnight).
The number of stopovers expected in Olbia is also increasing, which, compared to 46 in 2022, it will rise to 66. Confirmations, also in this case, for MSC Cruises which, as will happen with the Costa ships in Cagliari, with MSC Orchestra and MSC Magnifica will guarantee boarding directly from the Sardinia for the tour in the Mediterranean.
Three, for this first phase, the landings on the calendar in the Porto Torres airport concentrated in the months of September and November. In Golfo Aranci will return, however, the extra luxury ships of the Seabourn Cruise Line, with two confirmed stopovers so far. One, at the moment, booking for the port of Oristano, while Arbatax confirms two ships as in 2022.
The Sardinian port authority has detected that 2023 will be a year of adjustment, with confirmations and some variations of the last moment, like that of the Virgin Voyages group that revised the itineraries in the Mediterranean and postponed to 2024 its presence in the Cagliari and Olbia airports. "Although not yet fully definitive - it has specified the president of the AdSP, Massimo Deiana - the cruise program 2023 presses the foot on the accelerator of the ascent, bringing us back to the numbers of the airports scheduled in 2019, but with a projection of passengers who, Given the presence of larger ships, it could mark New records. There is still a lot of work to be done and the recovery of trade fairs in presence abroad, among all the Seatrade Miami Global in March, will allow us to establish new contacts and consolidate existing ones, with the objective, systemic, to strengthen the market in those ports where, at the moment, the companies are less present."
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher