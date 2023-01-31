Quarter of marked decline in financial results for ONE

After nine consecutive quarters of growth, in the fourth quarter of 2022, corresponding to the third quarter of the financial year Financial 2022, the containerized shipping company Japan's Ocean Network Express (ONE) recorded a significant Revenue decline, with revenues amounting to €6.25 billion of dollars, in decrease of the -24,9% compared to the correspondent period of the previous financial year. In decline, after a long period of growth, also the other main items of the account economic of the period October-December last, with an EBITDA that is state pairs to 3,06 billion dollars (- 42.1%), an EBIT of 2.73 billion (- 45.6%) and a profit clearly of 2,77 billion dollars (-43,4%).
Cargo volumes also decreased transported by the company's fleet, a negative trend that Moreover, it had already been in place in the previous four quarters. In the last quarter of last year the ships transported 2,65 million teu, with a contraction of the -9,9% on the same period of 2021.
The Japanese company explained that in the last period Last year's demand for containerized sea shipments decreased in particular with regard to traffic East-West due to the increase in stocks in North America, already detected in July-August, and the reduction of consumption in Europe determined by progressive growth inflation. ONE also detected increased congestion in ports.
At 31 December the company's fleet was established from 206 container ships for a total load capacity pairs to 1,55 million teu. In addition, ONE has an order book that It plans to take delivery of 35 new ships.