USB announces a national companion on ports

USB Private Work has announced the start of a company national ports to address the issues that are conditioning the lives of port workers. In particular, the The union has planned for the next few days the launch of a own trade union platform on the issues most felt by the harbours, or - it has specified USB - "salary, health, Strenuous work, stop to self-production, representation, no to war and arms trafficking, etc., which will be presented and discussed in the next assemblies that will be convened in the posts of I work in all ports."
In addition, USB will renew the meeting request on these issues at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport with which immediately start a discussion table that - explained the Trade union - "You also talk about the National Plan of Ports and the increasing aggressiveness on the part of shipowners».
USB also announced the continuation of its campaign Against all wars and arms trafficking in ports, "theme on which - the trade union organization has announced - we will adhere convinced at the demonstration of 25 February in Genoa, at a exactly one year since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, promoted by the CALP. We will support this day - specified USB - also through a two-hour strike in all Italian ports and a six-hour strike for the port of Genoa'.
Communicating these initiatives, USB noted that "the Port system has undergone enormous transformations in recent years also with regard to the organization of the production cycle, We speak - the union has specified - of one of the strategic sectors of the country's economy. The attempt to deliver these fundamental structures for the circulation of goods in the hands of private entities in the name of free competition. Real monopolies that are causing an increase in exploitation and a contraction of wages and rights as well as health and safety levels. This also touches on the issue of arms trafficking, which increasingly crosses our leads to wars of destruction and death, while the escalation of the War between powers and against the workers is dragging us all Towards a world conflict, for which in the meantime we are already paying costs with bills and high living while salaries remain at the stake."