testata inforMARE
02 February 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
05:07 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
USB announces a national companion on ports
On February 25, a two-hour strike in all Italian ports and a six-hour strike for the port of Genoa against arms trafficking
Roma
February 1, 2023
USB Private Work has announced the start of a company national ports to address the issues that are conditioning the lives of port workers. In particular, the The union has planned for the next few days the launch of a own trade union platform on the issues most felt by the harbours, or - it has specified USB - "salary, health, Strenuous work, stop to self-production, representation, no to war and arms trafficking, etc., which will be presented and discussed in the next assemblies that will be convened in the posts of I work in all ports."

In addition, USB will renew the meeting request on these issues at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport with which immediately start a discussion table that - explained the Trade union - "You also talk about the National Plan of Ports and the increasing aggressiveness on the part of shipowners».

USB also announced the continuation of its campaign Against all wars and arms trafficking in ports, "theme on which - the trade union organization has announced - we will adhere convinced at the demonstration of 25 February in Genoa, at a exactly one year since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, promoted by the CALP. We will support this day - specified USB - also through a two-hour strike in all Italian ports and a six-hour strike for the port of Genoa'.

Communicating these initiatives, USB noted that "the Port system has undergone enormous transformations in recent years also with regard to the organization of the production cycle, We speak - the union has specified - of one of the strategic sectors of the country's economy. The attempt to deliver these fundamental structures for the circulation of goods in the hands of private entities in the name of free competition. Real monopolies that are causing an increase in exploitation and a contraction of wages and rights as well as health and safety levels. This also touches on the issue of arms trafficking, which increasingly crosses our leads to wars of destruction and death, while the escalation of the War between powers and against the workers is dragging us all Towards a world conflict, for which in the meantime we are already paying costs with bills and high living while salaries remain at the stake."
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
In the fourth quarter of 2022 the traffic in goods in the port of Bremen decreased by -12.7%
Breed
In the whole year, the decline was -8.2%
PORTI
USB announces national companion on ports
Rome
On February 25 a strike of two hours in all Italian ports and six hours for the port of Genoa against arms trafficking
New set of annual traffic records for Chinese ports
PORTI
New set of annual traffic records for Chinese ports
Beijing
In the October-December period of 2022, the new quarterly historical record was established
AUTOTRANSPORT
German government plans to expand road network to cope with the expected increase in freight transport
The port of Palermo establishes its own new historical record of freight traffic
PORTI
The port of Palermo establishes its own new historical record of freight traffic
Palermo
Fully recovered the share of passengers lost as a result of the pandemic
Quarter of accentuated downturn in financial results for ONE
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Quarter of accentuated downturn in financial results for ONE
Singapore
In the October-December period, the volume of business fell by -24.9% percent.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Hapag-Lloyd archived 2022 with record financial results
Hamburg
Trend reversal in the last quarter of the year
Port of Gioia Tauro, first shipment via train of cars from China
PORTI
Port of Gioia Tauro, first shipment via train of cars from China
Joy Tauro
The cars are headed to the centre-north Italy
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Historians brands Hamburg Süd and Sealand will disappear
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
Federlogistics denounces that the process of digitization of ports is by blossoming
Rome
The Federation emphasizes that a single euro of the resources made available by the PNRR has not been spent and a large profile drawing is missing
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Last year, naval traffic in the Bosphorus Strait decreased by -8.8%
Ankara
Last year ship traffic in the Strait of Bosphorus è decreased by -8.8%
In the last quarter of 2022, the reduction was -5.1%
MARITIME TRANSPORT
MSC will include the Port of Livorno in the West Med-Middle East / India service
Geneva
The link has weekly frequency
LOGISTICA
UPS records a decline in turnover after 40 consecutive quarters of growth
Atlanta
UPS records a decline in turnover after 40 consecutive quarters of growth
In 2022, revenue surpassed 100 billion for the first time.
INDUSTRY
In 2022 the revenues of the Wärtsilä Group increased by 22%
Helsinki
The value of new commits has grown by 6%
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
In 2023, more than 400mila crucierists were expected in Sardinians compared to 221mila last year.
Cagliari
To date, 191 airports are planned at the ports of Cagliari, Olbia, Porto Torres, Gulf Aranci, Oristano and Arbatax.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
New appeal of Grimaldi Euromed against the ok to the Moby's pre-emptive plan
Milan
It was approved by the General Court in Milan last November 24
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Artificial intelligence and autonomous navigation
Tokyo
They are the fields of activity in which the Japanese NYK and Ghelia will cooperate
PORTI
The Romanian port of Constance has handled a record annual traffic
Constancy
The Romanian port of Constance has handled a record annual traffic
The containers were equal to 772,046 teu (+ 22.2%)
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Confitweapon's satisfaction with the EU parliamentary committee's approval of the provisions on naval credit
Rome
For many years, it has been for many years to strive to ensure that, for bank regulatory purposes, the naval credit is gradually assimilated to infrastructure.
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Investing in the Blue Economy to create jobs, raise income levels, and reduce emissions
Losanne
This suggests a scientific study published in "Frontiers in Marine Science"
FORMATION
Inaugurated in Arenzano the new School of High Training for Doctors of Bordo
Arenzano
Messina (Assshipowners) : It is a concrete response to the real and compelling need to ensure the health and safety of those navigating
PORTI
Last year, freight traffic in South Korean ports decreased by -2.3%
Seoul
The containers were equal to 28.8 million teu (-4.1%)
LOGISTICA
Initiative to activate Livorno an ITS path dedicated to logistics and transport
Livorno
INDUSTRY
To Noghere a new productive cluster integrated at the port of Trieste
Trieste
The Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea has purchased an area of 350,000 square meters
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
PORTI
In Livorno a three days of Assoports to deepen the aspects of urban transformation in the port city
Livorno
You will meet two technical groups ...
MEETINGS
On Thursday in Milan a conference of Fedespedi on "The logistics digitalization and the PNRR"
Milan
Since 2020 the Federation has made its contribution to the construction of the Plan
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
3rd oil tanker body found, 5 workers still missing
(Bangkok Post)
TAS Offshore in talks to build 27 tugboats
(The Star Online)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile