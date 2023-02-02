In 2022 the value of new orders acquired by ABB grew by +6.7%

The Swiss group ABB closed the 2022 financial year with Revenues pairs to 29,45 billion dollars, with an increment of +1.7% on the previous year, and with a value of new orders acquired during the year of 33.99 billion dollars, with a rise of +6.7% on 2021. Operating profit was 3,38 billion dollars (- 41.6%) and profit clearly of 2,59 billion (-44,2%).
The company, which operates in the fields of electrification, automation, handling and robotics, has announced that in 2022 in the transport and infrastructure sector recorded Positive developments in the maritime-port and energy segment Renewable.
The value of new orders forfeited during 2022 is is reduced quarter after quarter, with a +20.8% of orders acquired in the period January-March followed by quarterly trend changes of +10.2% and +4.1% score in the last quarter of the year, with orders worth 7,62 billion, a bending of the -7,7% on the fourth trimester of the 2021.
In the last quarter of last year revenues amounted to to 7,82 billion dollars (+3.4%), the operating profit to 1,18 billion (-60.2%) and profit clearly to 1,16 billion dollars (-56.5%).
At the end of 2022 the value of the group's order book was of 19,87 billion dollars, in increase of +19.6% regarding the December 31 of the previous year.