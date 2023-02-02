Cargotec and Konecranes set new annual and quarterly revenue records

In the fourth quarter of last year both Cargotec and Konecranes, Finnish groups both active in the production of lifting and handling equipment, have recorded the respective new historical records of turnover quarterly. Cargotec closed the period with revenues of 1,24 billion euros, with an increment of +36.1% on the last quarter of 2021, of which 618 million generated by the Kalmar brand active in the segment of means for the port sectors, intermodal logistics and industrial (+43.7%), 456 million from the Hiab brand that operates in the segment of vehicles for the construction sectors, transport and other industrial sectors (+34.5%) and 165 million from MacGregor brand that deals with means of handling and systems for ships and offshore installations (+17.0%). The revenues of the Konecranes have attested to 1,02 billion euros (+7.6%), of which 328 million euro (-2.8%) from division activities which deals with port vehicles.
Cargotec closed the period October-December 2022 with operating result and net economic result negative and pairs respectively to -28.8 million and -67.6% million compared to a operating profit of 8,3 million and a net loss of -8,2% million in the corresponding period of the previous year. Konecranes has recorded an operating profit of 103.0 million euros (+19.8%) and a Net profit of 72.5 million euros (+4.8%).
In the last quarter of last year the value of new orders acquired by Cargotec amounted to 1.19 billion euro (+13.2%), of which 544 million for Kalmar (+6.0%), 377 million for Hiab (-1.8%) and 269 million for MacGregor (+75.8%). The new orders for Konecranes totalled EUR 879.1 million (-1.5%), of which 355.7 million relating to port equipment (+0,2%). The value of Cargotec's orderbook as of December 31st it was pairs to 3,54 billion euros (+24.4%) and that of Konecranes to 2.90 billion (+42.5%).
In the full year 2022 the revenues of the Cargotec group have reached the record share of 4.09 billion euros, with growth of +23.3% on the previous year, and a new maximum annual peak is was also achieved by Konecranes revenues of 3.36 billion euros (+5.6%). Cargotec reported a profit in 2022 operating of 106.2 billion (- 70.2%) and a net profit of 23.2 billion (-90.6%), while Konecranes recorded a profit operating of 223.2 billion (+1.5%) and a net profit of 138.5 billion (-6.0%).
Last year the value of new orders acquired by Cargotec has been of 4,86 billion euros (+9.8%) and of those obtained from Konecranes of 3,93 billion (+23.7%).