In January, record value of ship transit rights in the Suez Canal
The Egyptian waterway was crossed by 2,155 ships (+21.5%)
Ismailia
February 2, 2023
Last month the Suez Canal was crossed by 2,155 vessels with a total tonnage of 123.5 million SCNT (Suez Canal Net Tonnage), with increments respectively of +21.5% and +16.3% on January 2022. In January 2023, transit rights of ships amounted to the record value of 802 million Dollars.
