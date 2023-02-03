The logistics group DSV closes 2023 with record results

The Danish DSV Panalpina, a leading logistics operator international, closed 2022 with financial results records much higher than those, however already very high, registered in the previous year. However, so does the company. Scandinavian, like the other major companies in the market, has Weakened performance in the second half of 2022 and, in particular, in the last quarter of the year, period that DSV closed with a drop in turnover, the first after a very long period of 43 consecutive quarters ending with a trend growth in turnover.
Last year the group's revenues reached the quota record DKK 235.7 billion (EUR 31.7 billion), turnover which is the sum of the record figures totaled in All the Group's business segments: Air and sea freight revenues amounted to 174.4 billion crowns (+32.2%), of which 90.6 billion generated by air shipments (+27.9%) and 89.8 billion from those by sea (+37,3%); 41.5 billion were contributed by the division which deals with road transport (+17.2%) and 24.4 billion from the other logistics activities (+30.3%). EBITDA was Attested to a record DKK 30.3 billion (+48.3%) and a new historical peak was also marked from the operating profit of 25.2 billion (+55.4%), with a contribution of 20.7 billion from air and sea shipments (+61.8%), of 2.0 billion from road shipments (+9.9%) and 2.7 billion from other logistics activities (+52.2%). New record also for net profit amounted to SEK 17.7 billion Danes (+57.0%).
The group's operational activity has also reached in the 2022 record volumes, with 1.56 million tons of shipments air (+3.1%) and marine shipments that turned out pairs to 2.66 million container teu (+6.9%).
In the fourth quarter of last year alone, DSV recorded revenues of DKK 51.2 billion, which is however the second highest ever for this period of the year being lower than -16.4% to the record of 61.3 billion marked in the last quarter of 2021. Decrease are Revenues from air shipments (€18.8 billion, -25.4%) and shipping (17.1 billion, -18.3%); in Slight increase in road shipments with 10.1 billion crowns (+1.7%) and decline in revenues (€6.2 billion, -2.6%) generated by the others logistics activities. EBITDA is State of 6,1 billion crowns (- 3.4%), the operating profit of 4,7 billion (-7.1%) and profit clearly of 3.8 billion (+17.1%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022 the group has enlivened air shipments for a total of 368 thousand tons (- 16.0%) and Maritime shipments pairs to 626 thousand teu (- 11.3%).
"Towards the end of the year - commented the administrator DSV delegate, Jens Bjørn Andersen, referring to the decline in Results in the latter part of 2022 - Our performance has immediately the impact of the weakening of the macroeconomic and a gradual normalisation of freight transport markets. We believe - Andersen specified - that this trend will continue in 2023'.