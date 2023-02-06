Last year the traffic of the goods in the Spanish ports has grown of +3.5%

Last year the Spanish ports have enlivened 563,4 million of goods, with an increase of +3.5% compared to 2021. The volume of loads treated in 2022 represents an increment of +9.3% compared to 2020 when the activity of port ports of call Iberians were affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and a slight decrease of -0.2% on 2019 when the health crisis was not still started and when the historical record was set of traffic.
Last year, solid bulk traffic recorded more substantial increase (+10.8%) compared to 2021 being 94,2 million tons were enlivened (+22.2% on 2020 and +3.7% on 2019). Growth (+6.9%) in bulk was also sustained liquids that are piled to 182,6 million tons (+9.4% on the 2020 and -2.4% on 2019).
On the other hand, container traffic is also decreasing compared to Period before the health emergency: in 2022 these loads will stood at 187.6 million tonnes, with decreases -5.4%, -3.2% and -4.0% respectively on 2021, 2020 and 2019. In terms of 20-foot containers handled, last year the Total has been pairs to 17.161.676 teu, with a decrease of the -3.2% on 2021, a rise of +2.2% on 2020 and a decrease of -2.0% on 2019. The only number of containers in transit was equal to 8.823.454 teu (- 6.3%, - 6.0% and -6.2%), while the containers in import and export have totaled 8.338.220 teu (+0.2%, +12.5% and +3.4%). Conventional goods traffic is State of 83,6 million tons (+7.2%, +23.4% and +6.2%).
In the passenger sector, traffic last year total was 32.9 million people (+83.2%, +146.9% and -12.4%), of which more than 8,1 million crocieristi (+267.3%, +495.3% and -23.6% on 2019 when it was established the historical record).
In the only fourth trimester of 2022 the Spanish ports have Handled 137.7 million tons of goods, with a reduction -1.1% on the corresponding period of the previous year. Goods containerized are amounted to 42.9 million tons (- 12.8%), with a handling of container pairs to 3.948.598 teu (-11.1%), including 1,975,255 teu in transhipment (-13.4%) and 1,973,342 Teu in import-export (-8.6%). Conventional goods have totalled 20.0 million tons (0%). Liquid bulk and solids grew respectively of +3.8% and +12.8% rising to 46.2 million and 24.7 million tons. In the sector of Passengers the total was over 7.5 million people (+35.5%), of which 2,8 million crocieristi (+101.4%).