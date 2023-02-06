The third tender for maritime connections with the smaller Sardinian islands is also deserted

The third race called by the Sardinia Region to ensure maritime connections with the smaller islands, ensuring territorial continuity through the routes Palau-La Maddalena, Carloforte-Portovesme and Carloforte-Calasetta which are currently operated with services whose deadline has been extended to March 31st.
For the realization of the minimum annual services to be entrusted in concession scheme for the connection of persons, vehicles and goods for a period of six years the notice provided for a value estimated at EUR 124.2 million, of which EUR 32.6 million for the line Palau-La Maddalena and 91.6 million for the Carloforte-Portovesme lines and Carloforte-Calasetta.
According to the unions Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti, the Failure to submit bids by Friday's deadline highlights the need to revise the call for tenders, in particular by ensuring sufficient remuneration for services of territorial continuity to make the activity attractive for shipping companies.