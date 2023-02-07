Awarded the project financing proposal for pleasure boating in the port of Cagliari

The President of the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana, signed the award decree to the temporary association of companies Marina di Porto Round of the project financing proposal aimed at realizing and manage the tourist accommodation center for pleasure boating in the port of Cagliari, in the stretch of waterfront between the piers Sanità and Sant'Agostino. The project, with some variations improvements compared to that deposited in the first phase of the tender, provides for a private investment of EUR 34.2 million and It is divided into three parts: complete redevelopment and conversion of the former maritime station in a multipurpose center for services to the pleasure boating and for the tourist use of the area; the overhaul of the landing system of yachts and private boats along the Calata Sant'Agostino and the arrangement of the space public between the new landings and the descent of Via Roma.
With regard to tourist ports, the project provides Landings also for mega yachts. The Sanità pier, side of Ponente, will host 11 berths for boats between 30 and 40 meters. Another 15 points, for pleasure boats from 20 to 80 meters, will be placed along the Calata Sant'Agostino through the translation of the current ferry docking of about 190 meters from the current root with the placement (at the expense of the proposer) of a new floating pontoon that will have Cash function.
The successful tenderer will take care of carry out the project, ensuring its future management functional and economic with the payment of an annual fee of about 67 thousand euros for the three years of work and about 110 thousand for the following 67 years of duration of the concession.