ST Engineering buys a ship repair yard of Keppel Offshore & Marine

Singaporean ST Engineering has bought Gul Yard, construction site of ship repairs of Keppel Offshore & Marine located in the Tuas area, Singapore, for 95 million dollars. The Plant occupies an area of 141 thousand square meters and is managed under a concession contract that will expire in August 2030, with the possibility of being extended by additional 20 years. ST Engineering will use the construction site to replace its ship repair yard in the area of Tuas whose concession contract will expire at the end of 2024. In the Beni area of Singapore, ST Engineering also has a shipyard.