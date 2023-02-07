In 2021 in the EU the services of short sea shipping have transported 1,78 billion tons of goods (+6.0%)

Eurostat announced today that in 2021 the total of goods transported in the European Union to 27 countries by short services Sea Shipping amounted to 1.78 billion tons, with an increase of +6.0% on the previous year when trading were particularly affected by the effects of Covid-19 pandemic and with a decrease of -1.0% on 2019 when the Health crisis had not yet begun.
Among the leading EU nations by volume of goods enlivened by short sea shipping services, in the 2021 in Italy this mode of transport has totaled 314,5 million tons of cargos, with increases of +9.7% on the 2020 and +1.3% on 2019. The Netherlands followed with 305.2 million tons (+7.9% and +1.7% respectively), Spain with 231.6 million tons (+9.8% and -1.8%), Germany with 172.2 million of tons (+9.2% and +0.6%), Norway with 160,8 million tons (-0.5% and +2.6%), France with 157,9 million tons (-1.0% and -7.0%), Sweden with 153,2 million tons (+2.8% and +3.2%), Belgium with 150,7 million tons (+5.2% and +5.2%) and Greece with 108,5 million tons (-0.8% and -6.8%).