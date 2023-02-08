testata inforMARE
08 February 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
12:28 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
Maersk reports record annual financial performance despite a negative fourth quarter
In 2022 the cargos transported by the ships are diminished of -8.9%
Copenhagen
February 8, 2023
The Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has Archived 2022 with record financial results and significantly higher than the already high ones of the 2021 financial year when the previous annual historical peak was marked. The A new remarkable performance was achieved despite the Fourth quarter of 2022 the results recorded a decrease, the first after eight quarterly periods of sustained growth, while still reaching conspicuous values and, for this reason, time of year, lower only than those of the last quarter of the year 2021 when the most financial results were obtained high ever relative to the period October-December.

Last year the group's revenues amounted to the figure record of 81,53 billion dollars, with a rise of +32.0% on the 2021. Values never reached before were also marked EBITDA and operating profit, which grew respectively +53.2% and +56.9% to 36.81 billion and 30.86 billions of dollars. A new historical peak has been reached also from the net profit which was 29.32 billion dollars (+62.6%).

Record amounts were also marked by activities alone of containerized maritime transport, which constitute the core business of the Danish group, starting from the revenues that last year have been pairs to 64,30 billion dollars (+33.3%), of which 56,50 billion (+33.3%) generated directly from the maritime services of line. EBITDA and EBIT also in this business segment reached new historical peaks of 33.77 billion (+57.6%) and 29.15 billion dollars (+62.3%). These Significant financial performance was achieved thanks to values Record shipping tariffs, with an average freight rate for 40' container (FEU) transported that last year was of 4.628 dollars (+39.5%), and despite the volumes transported by the fleet of the group are diminished of -8,9% coming down to 11,92 million feu, volume that is lower not only than that totaled in 2021 but also those obtained in 2020 (12.63 million feu) and in 2019 when the record was set historical with 13.30 million feu. In addition, the significant increase in turnover was only partially offset by an increase in operating costs that in 2022 amounted to 30.59 billion dollars, with a progression of +14.3% on the year previous which was generated mainly by inflation of the costs for the purchase of the bunker which amounted to 8.08 billion dollars (+50.4%).

In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, the group recorded Revenues pairs to 17,82 billion dollars, with a bending of the -3,7% on the corresponding period of the previous year. The margin gross operating has been of 6,54 billion (- 18.1%), the profit operating of 5,12 billion (- 22.8%) and profit clearly of 4,98 billion of dollars (-18.5%).

In the period October-December last year the revenues produced from the only activities of containerized maritime transport have been pairs to 13,30 billion dollars (- 8.8%), of which 11,58 billion (-9.6%) generated directly by maritime services. The segment operating costs amounted to €7.29 billion (-0.4%), of which 1.83 billion for the purchase of marine fuels (+17,3%). EBITDA was 6,03 billion (-17.8%) and EBIT of 4,82 billion dollars (- 24.1%).

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the group's container ships Transported loads totalling FEU 2.81 million (-14,0%). The average freight value for the period was of 3,869 dollars/feu (-3.5%).

Maersk predicts that in 2023 the growth of the containerized sea transport will be between a decline of -2.5% and an increase of +0.5% and the Danish group believes that the own growth will be in line with the market.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
LOGISTICA
In Lombardy the first territorial agreement for welfare in the logistics sector, freight transport, and shipping
Milan
It has been signed by Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltransport and Alsea
Maersk records record annual financial performance despite a negative fourth quarter
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Maersk records record annual financial performance despite a negative fourth quarter
Copenhagen
In 2022 the cargoes carried by ships decreased by -8.9%
In the fourth quarter of 2022, Royal Caribbean's operating activity and revenues returned to pre-pandemic levels.
CRUISES
In the fourth quarter of 2022, Royal Caribbean's operating activity and revenues returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Miami
Record turnover for this time of year
PORTI
In 2021 in the EU the services of short sea shipping transported 1.78 billion tonnes of cargo (+ 6.0%)
Brussels
In Italy the total was 314.5 million tonnes (+ 9.7%)
MARITIME TRANSPORT
T&E denounces that Spain prevents an agreement in EU on decarbonisation of shipping
Brussels
Madrid would oppose the sub-quota of 2% percent of RFNBO proposed by the European Parliament
SHIPYARDS
ST Engineering buys a shipyard of naval repairs of Keppel Offshore & Marine
Singapore
It is located in the Tuas area, in Singapore
PORTI
Last year the traffic in goods in the port of Taranto decreased by -16.9%
Taranto
The total was down -19.6% percent from the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
The earthquake in Turkey has damaged the port of Iskenderun
PORTI
The earthquake in Turkey has damaged the port of Iskenderun
Ankara
Turkish revival "TQ Ordu" has been stranded near Istanbul
FISCO
Positive components of income generated by 'white certificates' may be subject to tonnage tax
Rome
The Internal Revenue Agency said it was responding to an instance by the Grimaldi Group.
PORTI
Last year the container traffic handled by HPH Trust decreased by -7.3%
Singapore
Last year the container traffic handled by HPH Trust decreased by -7.3%
The decline in activity occurred in the second half of 2022
NAUTICA
Awarded the proposal of project financing for the nautical to be discharged in the port of Cagliari
Cagliari
Work will be carried out in three years
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
CMA CGM and Port Authority of Barcelona have been allowed to acquire the Puerto Seco Azuqueca
Madrid
Green light of the Spanish antitrust watchman
MARITIME TRANSPORT
The third race for maritime links with the smaller Sardas will also be deserted.
Cagliari
Trade unions urge to review the tender ban, particularly under the economic profile
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
ENVIRONMENT
In the port of Civitavecchia, an illicit trafficking of direct waste in Africa has been stopped
Cyvitavecchia
Seized three batches of merchandise for an overall weight of 32 tons
Gruber Logistics opens two offices in Turkey
LOGISTICA
Gruber Logistics opens two offices in Turkey
Time
The aim is to increase traffic to and from Europe through the port of Trieste
PORTI
Last year, freight traffic in Spanish ports grew by 3.5% percent.
Madrid
Last year, freight traffic in Spanish ports è grew by 3.5% percent
Reduction of containerized transit traffic. In the fourth quarter, there was a decline of -1.1% percent.
PORTI
DP World has been awarded the race to make a container terminal in the port of Deendayal (Kandla)
Gandhidham
Joint venture Drydocks World-Aker Solutions to modernize FPSO units
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Marfret boosts frequency of direct line service Italy-Egypt
Genoa
Enter a second ship
INDUSTRY
Cargotec and Konecranes record new annual and quarterly revenue records
Helsinki / Hyvinkää
In 2022 the value of new orders acquired by the two groups increased by 9.8% and 23.7% respectively
INDUSTRY
In 2022 the value of new orders acquired by ABB grew by 6.7%
Zurich
Results of trading activity recorded a trimming quarter after quarter
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Last year, naval traffic in the Bosphorus Strait decreased by -8.8%
Ankara
Last year ship traffic in the Strait of Bosphorus è decreased by -8.8%
In the last quarter of 2022, the reduction was -5.1%
MARITIME TRANSPORT
MSC will include the Port of Livorno in the West Med-Middle East / India service
Geneva
The link has weekly frequency
LOGISTICA
UPS records a decline in turnover after 40 consecutive quarters of growth
Atlanta
UPS records a decline in turnover after 40 consecutive quarters of growth
In 2022, revenue surpassed 100 billion for the first time.
INDUSTRY
In 2022 the revenues of the Wärtsilä Group increased by 22%
Helsinki
The value of new commits has grown by 6%
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
PORTI
In Livorno a three days of Assoports to deepen the aspects of urban transformation in the port city
Livorno
You will meet two technical groups ...
MEETINGS
On Thursday in Milan a conference of Fedespedi on "The logistics digitalization and the PNRR"
Milan
Since 2020 the Federation has made its contribution to the construction of the Plan
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
L'Algérie investit 500 millions d'euros au Cameroun
(L'Expression)
3rd oil tanker body found, 5 workers still missing
(Bangkok Post)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile