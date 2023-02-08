CMA CGM is about to acquire the shipping company La Méridionale
Negotiations in progress with the STEF group
Marsiglia
February 8, 2023
The shipowning group French CMA CGM would be about to detect from the compatriot STEF the shipping company La Méridionale operating ferry services between Corsica and France continental, an activity that has recently been extended also to Morocco. To give news as a thing done is the transalpine weekly "Le Marin", while according to others French publications, including the news agency "AFP" which has collected statements to that effect, the operation would not be still been concluded but negotiations would be underway still preliminary.
At the end of last year La Méridionale was awarded the concession to carry out maritime services for ensure territorial continuity with Corsica on Ajaccio-Marseille and Porto-Vecchio-Marseille routes until the end of the 2029.
CMA CGM acquires La Méridionale would represent a return to transport activity Passenger seafarer abandoned in 2012 with the sale of the cruise company Compagnie du Ponant ( of 2 July and 3 September 2012).
