Costamare closes a record 2022

2022 was a record year for Costamare, a company which owns a fleet of container ships rented at other companies and that in 2021 also entered the sector of the bulk carriers acquiring 45 bulk carriers that now flank the 72 owned container holders. Last year, in fact, it was was filed with the new historical peak of revenues that for the first time they exceeded one billion dollars rising to 1.11 billion, with an increase of +40.3% on 2021. New records are also recorded by operating profit and net profit amounted respectively to € 662.2 million (+50.1%) and € 554.7 million of dollars (+27.5%).
2022 has started on the heels of remarkable progression of financial performance already recorded during the year previous, a trend that has faded over the past year with a fourth quarter that ended with a decline of -6.5% of revenues, results pairs to 265,4 million dollars compared to 283.9 million in the last quarter of 2021.
"As for the container ships - commented the CFO of Costamare, Gregory Zikos - 2022 is It was an exceptional year, with a first semester that benefited favourable market conditions, with high demand, and logistical dysfunctions that have continued to affect the sector, while during the second half of the year rental rates and Asset values normalized as a result of the reduction demand for goods and the making available of capacity previously blocked by congestion'. Relatively to the bulk carriers, Zikos has specified that Costamare has recently activated its new operating platform for this segment And - he explained - the company's goal "is to grow the business according to prudent criteria, realizing Profits for our shareholders." In addition, Zikos has announced that, on stocks of increased liquidity and agreements contracts in place for the fleet of container ships, Costamare is evaluating "new investment opportunities in the shipping industry that have the potential to provide a higher return at acceptable levels of risk'.