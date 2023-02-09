TX Logistik increases trains between Germany and Italy
The frequency of weekly rotations between Rostock and Verona will increase from four to six
Troisdorf
February 9, 2023
The railway company TX Logistik of the Mercitalia group increase the frequency of services between Germany and Italy increasing the number of weekly rotations between Rostock and Verona, which from next February 22 will rise from four to six. The company has announced that the decision to increase the capacity of the link has been taken into account of the increased demand for rail transport of trailers.
The enhancement of this service follows the growth of the number of trains made by TX Logistik on other lines connecting the Germany and Italy, with the return services between Leipzig and Sommacampagna-Sona that in recent weeks have risen eight to ten per week, with additional trains entering the connections between Lübeck and Northern Italy and with an eighth rotation weekly addition to the connection between Lübeck and the freight village Quadrante Europa of Verona. In addition, the connection between Lübeck and the metropolitan area of Milan has been increased with four weekly rotations compared to the previous two.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher