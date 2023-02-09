To January the revenues of Yang Ming are decreased of -64,3%
In the period September 2022 - January 2023 the reduction in turnover was -41.6%
Keelung
February 9, 2023
Last month the trend of decrease in the turnover of the shipping company containerized Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation of Keelung, A trend that has been in place since last September. In January 2023 revenues totalled 12.72 billion Taiwanese dollars (423 million dollars), with a decrease of -64.3% on January 2022.
In the period September 2022 - January 2023 the turnover is total 100.65 billion Taiwan dollars, with a decrease of -41.6% (71.63 billion) regarding 172.28 billion totaled in the corresponding period of the previous year.
