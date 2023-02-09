DFDS records record annual results, with unprecedented performance in the Mediterranean

The Danish shipowning and logistic group DFDS has archived the 2022 annual year with record results that testify to the full recovery of activities after the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19 and their further growth. Last year revenues of the group reached an all-time peak of 26.9 billion Danish kroner (€3.6 billion), with a sharp increase +47.0% on 2021. Record values were also recorded by the EBITDA, which amounted to almost five DKK billion (+45.3%), operating profit, attested to 2,5 billion crowns (+84.3%), and from the profit clearly, which totalled two billion crowns (+106.9%).
These remarkable economic performances were recorded despite the decrease in the volume of goods transported: last year Year, in fact, the ro-pax and ro-ro ships of the group have embarked 41.7 million linear metres of rolling stock, a total representing a decrease of -2.9% on 2021 when the record had been marked of 43.0 million linear meters but which is still higher to the figure of 41.3 million linear meters of the pre-pandemic year of the 2019. The passengers carried last year by the fleet are was almost 3.8 million, representing an increase in +334.1% on 2021 but which is still well below the levels before the health crisis, with a 2019 that had concluded with a traffic of over 5.1 million passengers.
As regards only the activities of the Danish group in the Mediterranean, area where DFDS has significantly intensified its Propria presents from mid-2018 following the acquisition of the Turkish U.N. Ro-Ro ( of 12 April and 7 June 2018), in 2022 also in this market the group has achieved record performance, both in terms of financial results and Operating. Last year, services in the Mediterranean produced record revenues of over DKK 4.1 billion (+32.2%) and values never reached before were also marked EBITDA with more than 1.2 billion crowns (+15.8%) and EBIT before special items with SEK 672 million (+5,8%). A new record was also achieved relatively the volumes of rolling stock carried by the Group's vessels in the Mediterranean which amounted to 5.6 million linear meters (+10,6%).
Meanwhile, DFDS has confirmed that it is waiting for the Statement of the Turkish Antitrust Authority on the draft acquisition of international road transport activities of the Turkish logistics group Ekol Logistics. DFDS pointed out that this acquisition and the consequent combination of activities logistics and ro-pax maritime transport in the Mediterranean would be in line with the Group's successful business model in Northern Europe.