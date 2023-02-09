In 2022, cargo traffic in the port of Venice returned to pre-pandemic levels
In the single fourth trimester the volumes of cargos are diminished of -4.4%
Venezia
February 9, 2023
In 2022 the port of Venice has enlivened 25,61 million tons of goods, volume representing an increment of +1.5% on 2021 that originated in the first half of the year and which is slightly lower than the traffic handled in 2019 when the Covid-19 pandemic and its negative impact are still on port activities had not begun. Last year the Goods alone at landing amounted to 19.96 million tons (+1.7%) and those to boarding to 4,65 million tons (+0.9%).
In 2022 the most pronounced increase was recorded by solid bulk traffic which, with 7.16 million of tons, has marked an increase of +10.1% on the year previous. Miscellaneous goods also rose, with loads containerized that totaled 5.28 million tons (+3.1%) with a handling of containers pairs to 533.991 teu (+3.9%), with the rolling stock being pairs to 2,01 million tons (+13.3%) and other goods miscellaneous to 2,33 million tons (-4,1%). On the other hand, liquid bulk decreased with 7.83 million tons (-6.9%).
In the passenger sector, cruise passengers last year states 242 thousand (+712.9%), of which 202 thousand as home port (+693.9%), and the passengers of the ferries 77 thousand (+36.1%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, the Venetian port has Handled 5.97 million tons of goods, with a decrease -4.4% on the corresponding period of the previous year, of which 4,80 million tons of cargos to disembarkation (- 3.6%) and 1.17 million tons of cargos at boarding (- 7.2%). The total of the miscellaneous goods was 2.26 million tons (- 4.6%), of which 1,18 million tons of goods in container (- 10.7%) with a handling of containers pairs to 119.012 teu (- 12.1%), 524 thousand tons of rotabili (+6.7%) and 557 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods (- 0.1%). In bulk Dry traffic was 1.88 million tons (+11.9%), including 519 thousand tons of coal (+28.8%), 388 thousand tons of cereals (+573.7%), 338 thousand tons of minerals (- 3.4%), 326 thousand tons of feed, fodder and oilseeds (+18.6%), 203 thousand tons of metallurgical products (- 60.9%), 43 thousand tons of chemicals (- 8.0%) and 60 thousand tons of other solid bulk (+132.7%). In the liquid bulk sector, the overall figure was 1.83 million tons (- 16.6%), of which 1,51 million tons of petroleum products refined (- 17.4%), 241 thousand tons of chemicals (- 11.4%) and 76 thousand tons of other liquid cargos (+16.1%). Passengers of the ferries have been 19 thousand (+41.9%) and the crocieristi 21 thousand (+125,7%).
In the whole 2022 the port of Chioggia, also managed from the Authority of Harbour System of the Adriatic Sea Northern, it has enlivened 747 thousand tons of goods (- 30.2%), of which 181 thousand tons of goods various (- 42.6%), 560 thousand tons of solid bulk (- 25.2%) and 5 thousand tons of bulk liquid (+10.0%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher