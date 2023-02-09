The Messina company has been awarded by the European Coffee Federation

The European Coffee Federation (ECF), the European federation of the coffee industry and trade, conferred on the Genoese shipping company Ignazio Messina & C. Spa on recognition of "Best Shipping Line of the Year 2021/2022", prize awarded in consideration of the commitment quantitative but especially qualitative of the company on the routes international coffee as well as in the management of logistics of this commodity.
The recognition was approved by Logistics Committee of ECF, whose Secretary General Eileen Gordon, accompanied by the Chair of the Logistics Committee, Kay Lohse, and the vice president, Matteo Bianchi, (Lavazza group) met today in Genoa the top management of the Messina company, first at the head office and then on board the Jolly Titanio moored at the IMT Terminal - Messina in Genoa. The award ceremony Award saw the participation for the Genoese Company of the president Andrea Gais, executive vice president Stefano Messina, CEO Ignazio Messina and South-East Africa Line manager Luca Cantoro, who paid homage to the ECF representatives of a specially made crest in Occasion of the centenary of the company.
The five main coffee-importing countries in the EU are Germany (1.1 million tons) followed by Italy (603,000 tonnes) and Belgium (301,000 tonnes).