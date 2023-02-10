In 2022, Korean exports by sea reached a record value

Last year the value of South Korean exports due to Marittima reached a record $38.3 billion, with an increase of 600 million compared to the previous year. It has announced the Ministry of Maritime Activities and Fisheries of Seoul explaining that in 2022 the domestic maritime industry has achieved record performance in terms of exports due to factors such as the global shipping boom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the active support of the government to the maritime industry, translated into support for the company of HMM containerized navigation for the purchase of ships large capacity container holders, and proactive action of the same national shipping companies.
Last year the value of Korean exports by Marittima accounted for 29.4% of the total value of the domestic exports of services ($138.2 billion), thus representing, as in 2021, the first voice of the exports of services, resulting - compared to exports of raw materials - comparable to steel exports, sixth item of this type of export.
The ministry noted that during the global health crisis World demand for consumer goods has increased dramatically significant and the value of maritime freight has grown Greatly due to lack of transport capacity maritime. Moreover - the ministry clarified - given the export structure of Korea, importing raw materials and exports processed products, it is believed that the increase in value freight rates of containerized sea transport, which transports mainly finished or semi-finished products, has had a Particularly significant impact on the increase in the value of domestic exports by sea. However - it has emphasized The Ministry - it is estimated that it would have been difficult to reach the Last year's export record performance if the industry Korean shipping had not had a sufficient Competitiveness during the transport boom world seafarer. In this regard, the dicastery directed by Cho Mr Seung-hwan highlighted the policy pursued in recent years by the Government in support of the shipping industry that has enabled increase maritime transport capacity containerized of Korea, which was pairs to only 460 thousand teu in the 2017, more than doubling it, and bringing it to the current 1.05 million teu.
Referring to the recent entry of the world economy into a In the recession, Minister Seung-hwan recalled that since the Last November, the government prepared a support plan to the shipping industry worth three trillion won ($2.4 billion) so that shipping companies national can also operate in conditions of continuity during negative market phases. In that regard, the Minister confirmed also for this year, during which it is Maritime exports expected to decline due to reduction of freight value, the active support of the government to companies of national navigation in order to preserve and increase their competitiveness. "The maritime industry - it has emphasized the minister - is the basis of Korea's exports, which It is surrounded by the sea on three sides, and represents the sixth main industry when exporting. We plan to Do and do our best to support our companies navigation so that they can improve their competitiveness maritime, so that the shipping industry can support Korean exports."