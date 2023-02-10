Fatal accident in the port of Trieste

Yesterday in the port of Trieste a 58-year-old worker, Paolo Borselli, employee of the Port Employment Agency of the Port of Trieste, lost his life at the container terminal, near of the root of pier VII, following the fall into the water of the forklift truck he was driving, during handling of some crates of equipment placed on a trailer parked in the yard towards the stern of the ship.
The Coordination of Port Workers of Trieste has expressed Pain and anger "for the umpteenth worker who died in port. Above all - the association recriminated - because it happened despite numerous reports and requests for intervention on the security that we have sent to companies and authorities in these years'. The CLPT asked for "the most urgent convocation of a meeting in which to face and solve the many security issues present in the ports of Trieste and Monfalcone already reported several times». The Coordination has proclaimed a stop of work until 18 hours of today.
The President of the Port System Authority of the Sea Eastern Adriatic, Zeno D'Agostino, manifesting his condolences and embracing the family members of the worker who perished on the work, he said he was "deeply shaken by this tragedy. On my own behalf and on behalf of the whole community port - he added - I express to the family of Paolo Borselli the our closeness and participation in pain. I can only confirm that we will continue to operate and invest so that similar terrible episodes do not occur again. We have placed the Theme of work, and safety in the workplace, at the center of our mandate and from the beginning as evidenced by so many acts concrete and many projects. I have no words to express frustration and the bewilderment before the death of Borselli, who asks us and indeed It demands that we continue to commit ourselves to the future."