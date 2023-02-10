Another port operator lost his life

A few hours after the fatal accident that occurred in the port of Trieste, today in the port of Civitavecchia another worker lost his life run over by a container. Victim of the Second incident, which occurred at dawn, is the twenty-nine-year-old Alberto Motta, employee of Roma Terminal Container.
"Two deaths at work in Italian ports in a few hours are an unbearable burden on the entire world of work and on the Italian ports'. This was denounced by the Association Italiana Terminalisti Portuali (Assiterminal) in a letter sent the Minister and the Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini and Edoardo Rixi, and the national secretariats of Fit Cgil, Filt Cisl and Uiltrasporti. Expressing its closeness to the families of the two workers and trade unions represent the workers of the Italian ports and their respective companies, Assiterminal highlighted that, "in addition to the actions immediate dictated by pain and understandable anger that arouses Every death at work, we need to intensify even more Action and investment in training and certification business processes organized to prevent accidents, and build systems that focus on worker safety in the workplace'. In this regard, the association has remembered that she had become a promoter, with the support of trade unions, of the proposal of the rule approved in the last law of budget establishing a fund to promote Security management and additional promotion tools training and culture of safety at work. "Now - specified Assiterminal - serves the implementing decree make The path we have built is effective».
In communication, Assiterminal has retraced the steps forward completed in the field of occupational safety: "These years, also through the action of updating and renewing the CCNL of the Workers of the ports - the association has recalled - have seen the strengthening actions to increase safety in the Italian ports. The social partners who signed the National Collective Bargaining Agreement were the first, in 2008, to sign a protocol under the Legislative Decree 81 to regulate prevention measures in Italian ports. On the basis of that protocol were born in all Greater Italian ports Other instruments resulting from the relationship between the social partners with the aim of developing further tools to increase a safety culture shared and widespread".
"These two deaths - continues the letter of the board of the association - they tell us, they shout at us, that all this is not sufficient and that you can not decrease the voltage on this I never stop, not even for a moment." Assiterminal has concluded making itself available to institutions, organizations trade unions, "to open a new confrontation that verifies the effectiveness of the instruments already in the field and reasons for the adoption of new actions dedicated to the safety of all workers, also through, finally, the updating of specific regulations for our sector, in a vision of system that continues to be missing».