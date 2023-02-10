The absence of cruises in the draft of the second delegated act of the EU Taxonomy Regulation is incongruent

The Italian Confederation of Shipowners (Confitarma) has addressed to the competent ministries (MEF, MIT, Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy) its position paper on the Taxonomy Regulation, the EU regulation that entered into force on 12 July 2020 and which aims to regulate the "green" definition economic sectors and related investments and financing through a set of rules and eligibility criteria (Technical Screening Criteria). Specifying that in this context the Shipping has been defined as a "transitional sector" with temporary criteria valid until 2025, and that, among them, one of the main and conditioning is represented by the fact that ships must not be intended for the carriage of fossil fuel, Confitarma pointed out to the ministries "that this criterion clashes with the "transitional" nature attributed to the sector, and that it is often not the shipowner who determines the use of the vessel with reference to the cargo carried, but the operator and, therefore, it cannot, as owner of the asset, to be damaged by wills not one's own".
In its position paper, the Confederation also highlighted the absence, considered incongruent and unjustified, of cruises from the future second delegated act, proposed a year ago by the European Commission. "This - Confitarma has detected - It seems a contradiction in light of the fact that the cruise industry is, instead, included and regulated under the first delegated act on the first two environmental objectives (mitigation and adaptation)'.
Confitarma has announced that it has formed a specific group of work dedicated to the discipline of taxonomy involving all stakeholders, including the main banking groups, CDP, SACE, and representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.