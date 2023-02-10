Assoporti asks for an urgent meeting at MIT to evaluate other security initiatives

Assoporti expresses its condolences for the death of two workers in the Italian ports and asks for an urgent meeting with the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, and with the deputy Minister with responsibility for ports, Edoardo Rixi, to evaluate other useful safety initiatives. Expressing "the condolences of The whole association and my personal to the families of the workers port victims of accidents in the port of Trieste and in the port of Civitavecchia", the president of the Association of Ports Italiani, Rodolfo Giampieri, confirmed Assoporti's commitment to do everything possible to avoid accidents that may lead to to tragic consequences.
"We huddle - said Giampieri - in respectful Silence around the families of workers. As we always have Having said that, the safety and health of workers is a good thing on the which cannot be compromised. It will be the authorities competent to establish responsibility for what happened, but as Assoporti with the Port System Authorities will be done as much as possible to avoid future accidents'. The association has remembered that, together with the presidents of the AdSP, "Several actions have been implemented on this issue as follows: delicate. Among these: a memorandum of understanding with INAIL that will be signed in the coming weeks and which will be widely given diffusion, as well as the economic commitment by the AdSP, together with all employers and shared with the social partners, for the implementation of the so-called Exodus Fund which will allow the accompaniment of frail and elderly workers towards the retirement'.