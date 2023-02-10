testata inforMARE
LOGISTICS
A new tax fraud investigation involves logistics operators
Decree of preventive seizure against a consortium for a countervalue of over 21 million euros
Milano
February 10, 2023
New tax fraud investigation involves tax fraud-makers logistics. The financiers of the Provincial Command of Milan, as part of investigative activities delegated by the local Public Prosecutor's Office, they are executing a seizure decree estimate against a consortium operating in the field of logistics, for a countervalue of over 21 million euros, issued by the judge for preliminary investigations at the Court of Milan, at the request of the public prosecutor, for tax crimes.

The Guardia di Finanza has announced that the investigations, carried out by the Nucleo di Polizia Economico-Finanziaria Milano, had already allowed to subject to seizure, between 2021 and 2022, large Financial resources - amounting to over 24 million euro - against a multinational leader in the field of logistics, as the final beneficiary of fictitious contracts of contract, concluded with the aim of concealing an illegal supply of labor, putting in place a significant VAT evasion through recourse to numerous companies cooperatives ("tank" company). Further Investigations conducted have made it possible to reconstruct the "supply chain of labour" and to ascertain how the relations between the aforementioned Multinational client company and cooperatives were shielded using a consortium, acting as a "filter", and therefore directly involved in the massive VAT fraud, realized through a whirlwind of invoices for operations non-existent, for an amount of over 193 million euros.

"In this regard - clarifies the Guardia di Finanza in a note - It should be noted that, with reference to its position, the multinational client, in addition to having provided for the payment of evaded taxes and related interest and penalties, has already directly hired about 1,500 workers, previously "shielded" through "filter" companies'.
