Revenues from Taiwanese Evergreen and WHL fell sharply

If last month the revenues of Yang Ming, second company of Taiwanese container shipping and ninth world, are decreased by -64.3% on January 2022 (
of 9 February
2023), also the turnover recorded in January 2023 from compatriot Evergreen Marine Corporation, first carrier national and sixth world in this segment of shipping, have recorded a significant decrease amounting to 26.2 billion Taiwanese dollars (US$872 million), down of -53.8% on January last year.
The reduction in total revenues is even more pronounced in January 2023 by Wan Hai Lines (WHL), third national company of the sector and eleventh in the world for fleet capacity, which stood at 9.5 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a contraction of -70.8% on the first month of last year.