Earthquake and fire did not cause structural damage to the Turkish port of Iskenderun

The strong earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, the consequent fire and subsequent intense earthquakes have caused structural damage to the Turkish port of Iskenderun such as to prevent the use of the stopover. This was announced by LimakPort Iskenderun, the company of the Turkish Limak group that manages the port, specifying that the fire developed as a result of the earthquake in some containers on quays 3 and 4 was placed under control and the interventions of cooling of materials. The company specified that, despite there is still smoke in the area of the fire, it is believed that it does not there is no possibility of the flames spreading or intensify.
LimakPort Iskenderun explained that it takes a long time to extinguish the flames since among the burned materials there are some with chemical content such as PVC. The company has confirmed that many institutions and public organizations and Private companies have provided support by sending air, naval means and land, and in port a plane arrived from Russia with a capacity of 12 tons of water and foam. LimakPort Iskenderun also pointed out that the measures taken timely by terminal staff and institutions competent have prevented machinery and equipment essential for port activities to be seriously damaged by fire.