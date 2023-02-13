In the last trimester of 2022 OOCL revenues decreased by -34.8%

In 2022 the revenues recorded by the shipping company containerized Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), which through OOIL is part of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO, have reached a new historical record that has been generated from turnover never so high produced by maritime services of the company in all major markets and above those records set earlier in 2021.
Last year, OOCL's revenues amounted to 18.7 billion of dollars, with an increase of +19.1% on the previous year. The The company's transpacific services alone totaled 6.8 billion dollars (+23.6%), Asia-Europe 5.0 billion (+7.2%), transatlantic services 1,4 billion dollars (+44.2%) and intra-Asian services and with Australasia $5.4 billion (+20,3%).
If the turnover has reached a record level, not so was in 2022 for containerized cargo volumes transported by the fleet of OOCLs that were equal to over 7,1 million teu, with a decrease of -6,0% on the year precedence. The Goods suffered more sharply embarked on ships used on transpacific routes, which are turned out pairs to almost 1,8 million teu (- 14.5%). Decreasing cargoes on ships used between Asia and Europe (1,6 million teu, - 4.0%), those on the ships employed on the routes Transatlantic (450 thousand teu, - 5.9%) and cargos on board the container ships deployed in the intra-Asian market and with Australasia (3.3 million teu, -1.9%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, for the first time in 24 quarterly periods of growth, OOCL revenues showed a considerable reduction to 3.2 billion dollars, value that represents a contraction of -34.8% on the last quarter of the previous year when it was set the record for this time of year. If revenues products in all major markets are below record figures for the period totalled in the fourth quarter of 2021, an exception concerns revenues generated in the fourth quarter of 2022 by ships operating on transatlantic routes that have reached the historical record of 383.2 million dollars, value - a which also contributed to the increase in the volumes of goods transported from the fleet - representing a significant increase of +27.6% on the last quarter of 2021 and exceeds by 10.8 million previous historical record set in the second quarter of 2022. In the last quarter of last year revenues in the market transpacific was $996.1 million (-43.4%), those in the Asia-Europe market at € 795.3 million (-46.0%) and revenues in the intra-Asian market and with Australasia at 1.0 billion dollars (-25.2%).
In the period October-December 2022 OOCL ships have transported more than 1,7 million teu (- 5.6%), of which 402 thousand on the transpacific routes (- 16.3%), 383 thousand on those Asia-Europe (- 8.3%), 121 thousand on the transatlantic routes (+8.2%) and 840 thousand on the intra-Asian routes and routes with Australasia (0%).