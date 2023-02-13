To January the traffic of the container in the port of Long Beach is diminished of the -28,4%

The reduction in spending by American consumers, the increase of prices driven by inflation and the transfer of some traffic flows. These, according to the Port Authority of Long Beach, are the factors that led to the decrease of -28,4% of the traffic of the container enlivened from the Californian port of call in January 2023. A negative trend that, however, has been underway since last year August and which has intensified since October and is was mainly due to the decline in full containers at disembarkation and the decrease of empty containers.
Last month the port of Long Beach has enlivened overall 574 thousand teu compared to 801 thousand in January 2022 when the traffic record was recorded for this month of the year. The full containers at disembarkation amounted to 263 thousand teu (- 32.3%), those full to boarding to 106 thousand teu (- 14.2%) and empty containers to 205 thousand teu (- 29.0%).