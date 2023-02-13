In 2022 the traffic of the goods in the Albanian ports is diminished of -20,6%

After the historical record of 4.84 million tons of goods Moved in 2021, last year the Albanian ports lost a million tons of cargo, having totalled a traffic of 3.84 million tonnes, representing a decrease in -20.6% compared to 2021. The decrease originated mainly in the second half of 2022, with a third quarter that closed with a total of 898 thousand tons, with a bending of the -32,5% on the period July-September of the previous year, and with a fourth quarter archived with 864 thousand tons, with a contraction of the -25,7% on the same period of 2021.
As far as passenger traffic is concerned, last year increased of +58.4% regarding 2021 having been enlivened 1,37 million passengers, total not too far from the record of 1.57 million passengers of the pre-pandemic year of 2019.