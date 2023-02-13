Merger of the two ferry companies of the Japanese MOL
The new company will have a fleet of 17 ships
Tokyo
February 13, 2023
The next first of October the Japanese shipowning group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) will merge the two own shipping companies MOL Ferry Co. and Ferry Sunflower that Ro-pax and ro-ro maritime services operate. From that date the new society, to which a reason has yet to be assigned social, will be based in Tokyo, will be wholly owned of MOL and will be the largest ferry company of Japan with a fleet formed by the current four ferries and five ro-ro ships of MOL Ferry Co. and the six ro-pax vessels currently employed by Ferry Sunflower.
