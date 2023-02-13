HMM closes 2022 with record annual financial performance

After recording record results in 2021, in the year next South Korean shipping company HMM, eighth Global carrier in the container segment by capacity of the fleet, has further and significantly raised the level of financial performance obtaining new historical records with regard to the main items in the income statement. In 2022 the HMM revenues amounted to 18,586,8 billion won (14.6 billion dollars), with an increment of +34.7% on the exercise previous annual. The growth in operating costs was also significant which stood at 8.146,7 billion won (+35.0%). The new Record operating profit and net profit were pairs respectively to 8,686.7 billion won (+85.7%) and 8,670.1 billion won (+225.4%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, the South Korean company has Experienced a significant deterioration in economic performance however, obtaining results that relatively to this period of the year are lower only than the record ones of the last quarter of 2021. The period October-December last year is was filed with revenues of 3,527.9 billion won, with a Decline - the first after nine consecutive quarters of growth - in -20.6% on the same period of 2021. Operating costs, on the other hand, have marked a rise of +27.9% rising to 2,101.1 billion won. The operating profit has been of 1.258,8 billion (- 53.4%) and the profit clearly of 1.396,1 billion won (- 47.8%).