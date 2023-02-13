RINA and ABB for the decarbonization of shipping

The Italian Society of Classification and Certification RINA has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Swiss ABB, active in technologies for electrification and automation, which defines the collaboration between the two companies and aims to support the shipbuilding industry on the path to decarbonisation through sustainable solutions, including Systems based on fuel cell technology with carbon capture, as well as the use of hydrogen, and the introduction of innovative propulsion concepts.
As a classification society and third-party certifier, RINA's role will be that of work on the approval in principle (AiP) of designs that will include ABB technologies, rules and regulations applicable, as well as to project and type. The company will also take care of the analysis for hazard identification and operability (HAZID/HAZOP), the revision of feasibility studies, the Certification of cybersecurity and support with ERP and digital solutions.
As a technology provider, ABB will focus on development of solutions based on the latest technologies, providing information on possible ways to increase efficiency of fuel in existing systems and presenting, then discussing solutions with shipowners, designers and shipyards.