Three new quay cranes have arrived in the port of Gioia Tauro

Yesterday the ship Zhenhua 23 of the Chinese manufacturer of means of ZPMC lifting has arrived in the port of Gioia Tauro where Deliver three ship-to-shore cranes to the container terminal Medcenter Container Terminal della Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), a company of the MSC group. The ship departed from Yangshan port last December 14 and had to circumnavigate Africa because the cranes on board were too high to be able to cross the Suez Canal.
The new cranes have an outreach of 72 meters, a height of lifting 54 meters and can operate on container ships of the Capacity of 24 thousand teu. The operations of landing of the means of lifting will take about ten days and will be followed by A test phase that will last a few weeks.
The president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Seas Southern and Ionian Tyrrhenian Sea, Andrea Agostinelli, highlighted how This "equipment is fundamental for development port operations. The terminalista MCT - has specified - is respecting the investment plan presented in occasion of his inauguration. Today, with the arrival of three more gantry cranes, we see the attention that the Medcenter realizes Container Terminal has addressed and continues to address to our port. Gioia Tauro is a port of call perfectly equipped and infrastructured, now, necessarily and together with the Efforts already made to modernize the equipment, in full agreement with the two terminal operators of the port (MCT and Automar Spa), will be paid great attention to human capital and the workforce, through targeted initiatives that will give centrality to the security of port operations. At the same time - he added Agostinelli - we believe that future efforts, in concert with the Commissioner Zes, Giuseppe Romano, should also be, aimed at the concrete development of the Special Economic Zone of the Calabria, to allow the long-awaited opening of containers in the hinterland areas, through the establishment of companies sector commercials'.