PORTS
The Eastern Ligurian AdSP starts the regulation of Services of General Economic Interest
Summary: soon we will open the investigation on the road shuttle
La Spezia
February 13, 2023
The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea you can select the dealers of services of interest general, where necessary, thanks to the regulation of these services launched by the institution with the adoption of the strategic tool that identifies Services of General Economic Interest (SGEI), in consistency with the principles and conditions laid down in the Treaty of EU functioning (TFEU), EU Regulation 2017/352 and subsequent rules of the Italian legal system.

"For some time - explained the president of the authority, Mario Sommariva - our port system needed this provision that comes out strengthened and enriched, thanks to the comparison and the incorporation of the comments of all representations of the Partnership Body. With this innovative tool, we will identify in the ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara the dealer where it is necessary to guarantee the interest general, with quality, fair and equal services for all Users. Soon we will open the investigation on the road shuttle, which for us is a strategic point of competitiveness of the our intermodal system, which has in Santo Stefano di Magra a fundamental railway lung'.

The areas of intervention identified concern: lighting and electricity distribution for the common areas and for facilities serving the entire port infrastructure; cleaning and waste collection services; water service; Services of management, maintenance and repair for goods and systems of use common; management of maritime stations and services of support/assistance to passengers including related services; digitization services; Services common to the sector industrial and commercial sector, which includes the road shuttle from the area behind the port of Santo Stefano Lean at the port of La Spezia and vice versa, exclusively finalized the support of the railway shunting service for the development of intermodal traffic also from the Santo Stefano railway junction Low water; railway service functional to the exercise of the activities traction to and from the ports (La Spezia and Marina di Carrara) and the functionally connected retroport areas.

Any service falling within the scope of Services of Interest General, with regard to port areas and areas related to the port system, will be subject to prior investigation for market testing and, in the absence of services equivalent to market conditions, will be made the subject of individual measure, which will be submitted to the opinion of the Body of Partnership and the Management Committee. Whether they are services to undivided or individual demand, the tariff which will descend will arise from the race, and must be meeting the criteria of the most economic offer advantageous, i.e. with the best quality/price ratio, as required by law.
AdSP Ligure Eastern initiates the regulation of General Economic Interest Services
