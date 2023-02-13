Fincantieri and Leonardo strengthen cooperation with Greek defence industry

Today in Elefsis, Greece, the Italian Fincantieri and Leonardo, as part of the collaboration with the local industrial ecosystem and the strengthening of cooperation between Italy and Greece, have signed a number of additional memoranda of understanding with potential new Greek suppliers, laying the foundations for the definition of possible business relationships. At the end of last year Fincantieri and ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group, which manages the shipyard of Elefsis, have signed an agreement for the Creation of a Corvette production and maintenance line located at the Elefsis plant (
of 19 December
2022). On the occasion of today's further agreements, Fincantieri has specified that the site of Elefsis is the cornerstone of the company's strategy if the Group, as of prime contractor, awarded the corvette program of the Hellenic Navy promoted by the Ministry of National Defense Greek.