Like other leading containerized shipping companies World Cup the South Korean HMM is using part of the relevant economic resources generated by the significant increase in the value of Noli, which allowed the Asian carrier to archive 2022 with record results (
of 13 February
2023), to strengthen and modernize the fleet. In this sense go the orders announced today by HMM for the acquisition of Nine new container ships with a capacity of 9.000 teu able to use alternative fuels (methanol) for comply with international regulations on gas emissions greenhouse effect. HMM has announced that the orders have a value total of 1,412.8 billion won ($1.12 billion).
Seven new container ships have been ordered from the group South Korean shipbuilding Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) and two to the shipbuilding company South Korean HJ Shipbuilding & Construction Co. (HJSC). Ships will be delivered by the first half of 2026.