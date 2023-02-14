To January the traffic of the goods in the Russian ports is increased of +7.5%
The decline in imports continues almost uninterruptedly since the beginning of the war
San Pietroburgo
February 14, 2023
Even the data for the month of January confirm that the effects of the war with Ukraine and the resulting sanctions against Moscow on the traffic enlivened by Russian ports fall mainly on the volumes of goods imported into Russia, in particular of containerized cargoes - therefore of finished products or semi-finished products - and ferrous metals, while the trend of Growth in export traffic volumes and traffic National in place since late summer. Transit traffic results stable.
The Association of Russian Commercial Ports has announced that the last month the national port ports of call have enlivened a total of 74.9 million tons of goods, with a increment of +7.5% on January 2022, of which 59,4 million tons of cargos to export (+8.9%), 3,3 million tons of cargos to import (- 13.7%), 5,7 million tonnes of goods in transit (0%) and 6,5 million tonnes of cabotage traffic (+15.9%).
In the dry goods segment alone, in January 2023 enlivened a total of 34,3 million tons (+10.6%), included 15,9 million tons of coal (+10.7%), 4,0 million of tons of containerized cargos (- 26.1%), 5,1 million tons of cereals (+112.5%), 1,6 million tons of ferrous metals (- 33.4%), 2.5 million tons of fertilizers minerals (+34.9%), 1,5 million tons of minerals (+21.2%) and 0,5 million tons of ro-ro cargos (+30.6%).
In the liquid bulk sector, the overall figure is State of 40,6 million tons (+5.0%), of which 24,0 million tons of crude oil (+9.9%), 12,8 million tons of petroleum products (- 2.3%), 2,9 million tons of gas liquefied natural (-11.2%) and 0.5 million tons of products food compared to 0.5 million tonnes in January 2022.
Last month Russia's Arctic ports enlivened 22,4 million tons of goods (+0.8%), those of the basin Baltic 22,4 million tons (+0.8%), the port ports of call of the Black Sea-Sea of Azov 25,2 million tons (+22.7%), the ports of the Caspian Sea 0,4 million tons (+1.6%) and those of the Far East 18,6 million tons (+3.2%).
