2022 was perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime year for container charterers Triton and Textainer

In recent years, the trend of financial performance of Triton International and Textainer, the first two companies in the world market of intermodal container rental, with a gap between the values of main items in the respective profit and loss accounts which has been determined, in practice, by the difference between the consistency of fleets, with that of Triton which at 31 December last was equal to over 7,2 million teu and that of Textainer pairs to more than 4.4 million teu.
This process continued in 2022, the year in which the Two companies filed with record financial results generated mainly in the first part of the year. Triton has closed 2022 with the new historical peak of revenues amounting to 1,68 billion dollars, with an increase of +9.5% on the year previous. Record values were also marked by profit operating with 1.04 billion (+11.7%) and profit clearly with 746.9 million dollars (+40.9%). Also the $810.0 million of revenues recorded in 2022 by Textainer represent an increase in the +7.9% on 2021 and a value never reached before, so such as the values of operating profit and net profit which are amounted respectively to 472,4 million (+9.8%) and 309,4 million dollars (+8.9%).
The attenuation of the performance growth trend financial during the year led Triton to record in the fourth trimester of 2022 a decrease of -0.2% of revenues - results amounted to € 416.3 million - compared to the same period of the year previous, and operating profit also decreased and the profit clearly with 249,3 million (- 2.7%) and 165,2 million dollars (-13,3%). Textainer's fourth quarter 2022 revenues instead marked a slight increase of +2.4% having been pairs to € 202.9 million, while operating result and economic result net decreased by -2.1% and -14.1% coming down to 111,5 million and $66.8 million.
If in 2022 Textainer has slightly increased (+2.4%) the consistency of its fleet, that of Triton is instead fell by -1.1%.