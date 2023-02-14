Agreement to support shipping companies in the green transition process

Fedespedi, the National Federation of Shipping Companies International, and the LIUC Carlo Cattaneo University have signed a collaboration agreement aimed at supporting companies of shipments in the green transition process made more stringent by European legislation (Fit for 55 Package) and promote Together the green culture of logistics and transport processes in the international shipping sector. The agreement involves, in particular, the Green Transition Hub, the aggregation center of skills and knowledge related to ecological transition issues LIUC University directed by Professor Alessandro Creazza and active since January 2022, and Fedespedi Giovani, the representation youth of Fedespedi. It is at Fedespedi Giovani, the group of young freight forwarders under 35, in fact, that the Federation has entrusted with a transversal work dossier but increasingly strategic which is that of sustainability environmental.
The project aims to identify KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) reference for the sustainability activities of the logistics sector and in particular freight forwarding (impact environmental and economic-social externalities), with a focus specific to freight transport activities, on business organization (relations with customers and suppliers of services) and warehouse logistics activities, thanks synergies between the Green Transition Hub and Fedespedi Giovani supported in the research activity by the undergraduates of the course Master's Degree in Management Engineering with the support of Fedespodi Study Center.