In 2022 the port of Barcelona marked its new historical record of cargo traffic

The port of Barcelona, with 70.9 million tons of cargo Eventful, in 2022 it set its own new historical record of traffic, volume representing an increase of +6.9% on 2021 and an increase of more than three million tonnes compared to previous record of 67.8 million tons reached in 2018.
Last year there were increases in activity in all traffic segments except containers which, with a total pairs to over 3.5 million teu, has accused a slight overall decrease of -0.3%, with increases in containers in imports (+3.4%) and those in transit (+4.5%) that reached An all-time record, while export containers declined -5.9%.
Solid bulk ended the year with 4.5 million tons, with an increment of +2.0% on 2021 determined by the increases in potash volumes (+53%), salt (+10.3%) and cereals and flour (+64%). Liquid bulk has reached 15,6 million tons (+26.9%), of which 12 million tons of hydrocarbons (+34.5%).
The movement of new cars is also in a decisive recovery, which has totalled 591,015 vehicles (+18.4%). The Port Authority of Barcelona has highlighted how this growth represents an excellent result if contextualized in the situation of uncertainty of the automotive sector, with registrations in Spain having closed 2022 with a decrease of -5.4% and with other factors, such as the closure of the Nissan plant, which led to the New vehicle exports to close the year with a decline in -7.9%, while imports grew strongly (+63%) and transits (+145.7%). "This - explained the Director General of the Port Authority, José Alberto Carbonell - is not the result of an increase in demand, but is due to the fact that new brands have selected the port as a hub distribution, both by sea and by land, for their vehicles products in different markets and which from here are distributed to the rest of Europe'. In addition, the authority reported, in In particular, the growth in traffic in electric vehicles, which already account for about 20% of total imports and which have led China to become the main source of import of vehicles relegating Japan to second place.
Last year passenger traffic in the port of call Catalan has been of 1,6 million units (+62%) in the ferry segment, higher than the pre-pandemic figure of the 2019, while in the cruise sector the figure of 2.3 million passengers represents a substantial recovery compared to 521 thousand cruisers of 2021 but is still well below 3.1 million of 2019.