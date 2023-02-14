Fratelli Cosulich buys a bulk carrier of 39,000 deadweight tons

The Fratelli Cosulich group, through its subsidiary Pimlico Ltd., bought the bulk carrier Venture Ocean
of 39,000 deadweight tons, which became the fifteenth ship of the fleet of the Italian company. The bulk carrier Handysize, which was built in 2015 and was part of the fleet of the German HBC Hamburg Bulk Carriers, will be renamed with the name Saturnia
, a tribute to the historic unity of the fleet of the Italian group of the early '900.
The Saturnia will be rented at time-charter at the company Lauritzen Bulkers. The bulk carrier will support the Vulcania of 82,000 tpl in the dry bulk segment of the Cosulich brothers that in 2015 the group placed under the company specially created Vulcania Srl.
The group highlighted that the acquisition of the Venture Ocean is part of the relaunch of the activity of shipowning that - the company specified - has "remained muted for many decades in the last century" and "seems have awakened with the beginning of the new millennium and have seen a strong acceleration in the last five years, making the Cosulich group, with this latest acquisition, the number of 15 ships'.
The group has announced that it has closed 2022 with a Record consolidated turnover of over two billion euros, in steady growth over the last five years, and with EBITDA Expected consolidated income of €60 million and net profit consolidated that will reach almost 40 million euros.